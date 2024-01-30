As Chicago Bears head into offseason, here are important dates to know

Ryan Poles Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have yet another momentous offseason ahead of them.

The Bears made great strides in 2023, doubling their win total from a year earlier. They also have significant ammunition to keep adding talent.

The Bears have an estimated $61 million in available salary cap space. They hold two first-round draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to last year’s trade with Carolina. They have the chance to significantly reshape their roster and put themselves in position to compete next season.

With all that said, here are the important dates to know as the Bears head into the offseason.

Important dates to know