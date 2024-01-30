As Chicago Bears head into offseason, here are important dates to know

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have yet another momentous offseason ahead of them.
The Bears made great strides in 2023, doubling their win total from a year earlier. They also have significant ammunition to keep adding talent.
The Bears have an estimated $61 million in available salary cap space. They hold two first-round draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick, thanks to last year’s trade with Carolina. They have the chance to significantly reshape their roster and put themselves in position to compete next season.
With all that said, here are the important dates to know as the Bears head into the offseason.
Important dates to know
- Feb. 4: Pro Bowl Games
- Feb. 11: Super Bowl LVIII
- Feb. 20: Teams may designate the franchise tag on a player.
- Feb. 27 - March 4: NFL Scouting Combine
- March 5: 3 p.m. deadline to franchise tag a player.
- March 11: 11 a.m. teams may begin initial conversations with pending free agents. Many of the free agent deals will be reported during this time period.
- March 13: 3 p.m. players may official sign free agent contracts with new teams.
- March 24-27: NFL league meetings
- April 1: Teams with new head coaches may begin their offseason programs.
- April 15: Teams with returning head coaches may begin their offseason programs.
- April 25-27: NFL draft in Detroit
- May 2: Deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option on first-round picks selected in 2021 (including Justin Fields).