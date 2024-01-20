2024 Chicago Bears roster breakdown: Who’s under contract and who’s a free agent

Chicago Bears fans celebrate with cornerback Jaylon Johnson after his second interception during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears are finally in a place where it doesn’t feel like they have needs everywhere on the roster. Yes, a 7-10 football team is still not a Super Bowl contender, but compared to where the team was a year ago, the Bears have made tremendous progress.

General manager Ryan Poles truly tore this thing down to the studs in 2022. The past year was the first step toward building it back up. Now – Bears fans hope – comes the fun part.

The Bears made some big additions, such as receiver DJ Moore and defensive end Montez Sweat. With more cap space and two first-round picks, the Bears will have another chance to add premium talent to the roster.

“We’re going to identify needs,” Poles said last week at Halas Hall. “What do we need? What are the holes in the roster? And then we’re going to attack them with the same relentlessness that we did this past season. Obviously, we have a lot more resources, so I’m excited to do that.”

But first, here’s a look at where the roster stands right now. Here’s a look at who is under contract for 2024 and who is set to become a free agent. Contract status is according to OverTheCap.com.

Under contract for 2024

* – indicates a player is on a futures contract.

Quarterback (2)

Tyson Bagent

Justin Fields

Running back (3)

Khalil Herbert

Travis Homer

Roschon Johnson

Fullback (1)

Khari Blasingame

Receiver (4)

Velus Jones Jr.

DJ Moore

Tyler Scott

*Nsimba Webster

Tight end (2)

*Stephen Carlson

Cole Kmet

Offensive tackle (5)

Larry Borom

*Aviante Collins

Braxton Jones

*Roy Mbaeteka

Darnell Wright

Interior offensive line (7)

Ja’Tyre Carter

*Jerome Carvin

Nate Davis

Teven Jenkins

*Doug Kramer

*Bill Murray

Cody Whitehair

Defensive end (5)

*Daniel Hardy

*Khalid Kareem

Dominique Robinson

Montez Sweat

DeMarcus Walker

Defensive tackle (4)

Andrew Billings

Gervon Dexter

*Michael Dwumfour

Zacch Pickens

Linebacker (5)

*Micah Baskerville

Tremaine Edmunds

TJ Edwards

Jack Sanborn

Noah Sewell

Cornerback (5)

Kyler Gordon

Jaylon Jones

Terell Smith

Tyrique Stevenson

Greg Stroman Jr.

Safety (6)

Jaquan Brisker

*Adrian Colbert

*Douglas Coleman

Elijah Hicks

Eddie Jackson

Quindell Johnson

Special teams (4)

P Trenton Gill

*LS Cameron Lyons

K Cairo Santos

*P Corliss Waitman

Restricted free agents (Bears have the option to match offers from other teams):

WR Collin Johnson

Exclusive rights free agents (if the Bears offer a contract at league minimum, these players cannot negotiate with other teams):

CB Josh Blackwell

Unrestricted free agents:

QB Nathan Peterman

RB D’Onta Foreman

WR Darnell Mooney

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

WR Trent Taylor

TE Marcedes Lewis

TE Robert Tonyan

C Lucas Patrick

G/C Dan Feeney

DE Yannick Ngakoue

DE Rasheem Green

DT Justin Jones

LB Dylan Cole

CB Jaylon Johnson

LS Patrick Scales

Chicago Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis celebrates his touchdown catch with center Cody Whitehair during their game against the Arizona Cardinals in December. (Mark Busch)

Some general thoughts and observations: