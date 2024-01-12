National Weather Service: Stay off roads in northern Illinois

Many regional roads remained impassable Friday morning as a winter storm travels across northern Illinois. Here, a township plow truck slid off the road along state Route 2 north of Oregon and had to be pulled back onto the roadway by another plow truck. County officials continue to advise motorists stay off the roads. Blizzard conditions are forecast for later in the evening. (Photo proivided by Dixie Hinton)

DIXON – Weather officials have words of warning for those debating whether to travel Friday in northern Illinois: If at all possible, don’t do it.

Several northern Illinois counties this afternoon remain under a winter storm warning that predicts continued heavy snow and strong northwesterly gusts into Saturday. Northwesterly wind gusts of 45 mph are expected Friday evening.

Because areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, travel from Friday night into Saturday could be very difficult, according to the National Weather Service.

Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage counties will remain under a winter storm warning until noon Saturday. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with the highest amounts east of Interstate 39. Rain may mix with snow, especially close to the Interstate 88 corridor, before changing back to snow this evening.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation was indicating roads from north central to northwest Illinois were snow and ice covered, as were roads in Lake, DuPage, Kendall, Will and Kankakee counties in northeast Illinois. Roads along the Mississippi River, from far north in JoDaviess County then south to Whiteside, Henry, Bureau and Hancock counties, also were snow and ice covered.

JoDaviess, Carroll, Whiteside and Stephenson counties will be under a blizzard warning beginning at 5 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday, and then a wind chill watch from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning.

For the remainder of northern Illinois, Friday night’s forecast includes snow mainly before 2 a.m. and patchy blowing snow after 9 p.m., with a low around 17. Wind chill values as low as 1 are expected as is a blustery northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph that will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday is calling for scattered snow showers before midnight. A low around -5 overnight and wind chill values as low as -24 are predicted. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cold, with a high near 0 and gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around -15.

Weather officials say that if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be found at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.