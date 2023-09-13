Man charged with arson in Carpentersville house fire

A man has been charged with setting a house on fire early Monday in Carpentersville.

Jhonatan Chavez, 36, is charged with residential arson and arson, according to a village Facebook post.

He is being held on $100,000 bail at the Kane County jail. His next court appearance is set for Friday.

Carpentersville officials say they responded at 12:13 a.m. Monday to a house fire on the 5900 block of Pine Hollow Road.

The fire was in the basement. All the residents had left the building, and nobody was injured.

The house sustained about $300,000 in damage and is uninhabitable, the village said.

