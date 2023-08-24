Guilty: Jury convicts Madigan’s longtime chief of staff on perjury, obstruction of justice charges

CHICAGO – A federal jury has convicted the once-top aide to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, finding Tim Mapes guilty on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for lying to a grand jury investigating Madigan and his inner circle.

The jury of six men and six women reached its verdict in a little more than five hours. Mapes, who spent more than 25 years as Madigan’s chief of staff, sat stone-faced between his attorneys at the defense table while Judge John Kness read the verdict Thursday afternoon.

The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. His sentencing date was set for Jan. 10, 2024.

In the nearly three weeks of trial, the jury heard the entire two-plus hour recording of Mapes’ March 2021 grand jury testimony – proceedings normally kept totally secret. They also listened to hours of wiretapped calls that seemed to contradict what Mapes said in front of the grand jury.

About six weeks before his grand jury testimony, Mapes sat for an FBI interview in February 2021. During the trial, prosecutors hinted at the fact that Mapes ended the interview after agents broached the subject of Madigan and his close confidant Mike McClain. The FBI was interested in whether McClain, a longtime influential lobbyist in Springfield with whom Mapes also shared a friendship, acted as an “agent” of Madigan.

Shortly after Mapes’ FBI interview, he was subpoenaed for testimony in front of the grand jury, but roughly 10 days later, asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. In response, prosecutors requested the court put Mapes under an immunity order, meaning that in exchange for his truthful testimony, Mapes couldn’t be charged in the investigation.

However, the immunity order also meant that if Mapes lied while under oath, he could be charged. It was under those circumstances that Mapes entered the grand jury room in late March of 2021, where during those two hours of testimony, he was reminded three times of the stakes of lying under oath.

“For whatever reason in his heart and his mind, (Mapes) chose loyalty over the truth,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur said during closing arguments Wednesday.

Prosecutors used evidence and witnesses to establish for the jury an image of Mapes as both extremely meticulous and detail-oriented and extremely loyal to Madigan – both things Mapes was known for during his decades in Springfield.

In addition to serving as Madigan’s chief of staff, Mapes also worked for 20 years as executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois under Madigan’s chairmanship, and for the last seven years of his career, he was clerk of the Illinois House, keeping legislative session days moving in the manner the speaker wanted.

But all that came to an end on June 6, 2018, when Mapes was forced to resign from all three of his roles after being publicly accused of sexual harassment and bullying.

Mapes’ attorney, Andrew Porter, sought to poke holes in the government’s theory of motive during his closing arguments.

“Three years after (his forced resignation), why would Tim Mapes – who’s been immunized – why would he fall on the sword for a guy who kicked him to the curb three years before?” Porter asked the jury.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz said during her closing arguments that Mapes had the opportunity to be a “star witness” in the government’s cases against Madigan and McClain. But Mapes’ attorneys balked at that assertion, casting the specific questions and answers for which Mapes was indicted as having to do with benign subjects that were “immaterial” to the grand jury’s criminal investigation.

At the time of Mapes’ grand jury interview, McClain had already been indicted on bribery charges for his role in a purported yearslong scheme involving his biggest and longest-running client, electric utility Commonwealth Edison. In May, McClain – along with two other ex-ComEd lobbyists and the utility’s former CEO – were convicted for their roles in a purported bribery scheme, through which Madigan allies were given jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable legislation in Springfield.

And even without Mapes’ cooperation, the feds managed to hit Madigan and McClain with bribery and racketeering charges last year. The March 2022 indictment – which was followed up by a smaller superseding indictment in October – alleges the two were instrumental in creating and running a criminal “enterprise” with Madigan in the center, benefitting from his positions of power in politics, state government and even his partnership in a real estate law firm. That trial is scheduled for April 2024.

This story will be updated.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.