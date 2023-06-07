Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef in McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Lake, Cook and Will counties

Illinois public health officials are warning residents about the importance of food safety after a salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef reported 26 cases in multiple counties throughout northeastern Illinois.

According to a Wednesday news release, cases have been identified so far in Chicago as well as Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. Those illnesses were reported between April 25 and May 18.

State public health officials still are on the lookout for more cases, and cautioned area residents to be vigilant about the cleanliness of the food they’re eating moving forward. Ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F before eating and the temperature should be checked with a food thermometer, according to the release.

The source of the contaminated ground beef has not yet been identified, according to the release. Some of the ill people reported eating undercooked ground beef.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with area health departments, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to better assess the illness spread.

A small number of cases in other states also are under investigation by the CDC and state health departments, public health officials said.

The health agencies also are performing lab tests and hope to identify the source of the spread.

The outbreak, as well as the annual observance of World Food Safety Day on Wednesday, highlight the importance of food safety. World Food Safety Day is an annual, worldwide event promoted in the United States by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration dedicated to reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Salmonella can be found in a variety of foods, including beef, chicken and pork. Public health officials said that’s why it’s important to follow proper hygiene for hands and utensils, and to cook foods to the proper temperature.

The IDPH offered some tips on how to ensure raw meat is cooked and handled properly:

Clean: Wash your hands, utensils, and surfaces often.

Separate: Keep food that won’t be cooked separate from raw meat and poultry.

Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure you have cooked your food to a temperature high enough to kill germs. For ground beef, it should have a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees F.

Chill: Refrigerate perishable food (food that goes bad) within two hours, or within one hour if food is exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees F, such as a hot car or a picnic. Thaw food in the refrigerator, not on the counter.

For information on how to handle and prepare food safely to prevent food poisoning, visit www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.

Symptoms of illness caused by salmonella most commonly include diarrhea (which can be bloody), fever and stomach cramps, according to the release. Some people also may experience nausea, vomiting or a headache. If these symptoms are experienced six to 72 hours after eating potentially contaminated beef, people should contact a health care provider and let them know they have recently eaten beef. The symptoms can last for four to seven days.

Certain categories of people are more at risk for serious outcomes from salmonella, including children younger than 5, adults older than 65, those who have weakened immune systems and those with certain types of heart or joint conditions.

The public is urged protect close contacts in these categories from salmonella transmission.