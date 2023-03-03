Much of northern Illinois likely to miss snow Friday, but local river flooding possible in some areas: NWS

Most of northern Illinois was expected to dodge the snow Friday afternoon, with a winter storm trending to the south and east, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Romeoville.

Some snow was expected to fall in areas south of Interstate 80 and east of Interstate 57 between 2 and 7 p.m., with up to an inch of accumulation, National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Yack said.

Counties north and west of those interstates also could see some snow mixing in with rain in the afternoon, without any expected accumulation, Yack said.

“Rain is now lifting northwest, with a rain snow mix in Kankakee County,” he said. “It’s hard to tell exactly, but there is a good chance that most snow won’t stick because the surface temperatures are just a little too warm.”

Still, a winter weather advisory was in effect for portions of Grundy, Livingston, Ford and parts of Cook and Will counties through 10 p.m., according to the weather service. It included the cities of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, Joliet, Plainfield, Mokena, Channahon, Manhattan and Wilmington, among others.

Wet snow in those areas was expected, “with a brief period of heavy snow rates and sharply reduced visibility possible in the mid to late afternoon. Total snow accumulations of up to one to locally two inches.”

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were possible, with the highest expected for areas south of the Kankakee River, the winter weather advisory said.

River flood warnings along the Illinois River in LaSalle, Ottawa and Morris, and along the Fox River in Algonquin remain in effect throughout Friday. That means there is the potential for localized flooding around those river banks, Yack said.

Any snow that does fall in the area likely not stick around for long, as temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-40s tomorrow and upper-40s on Sunday, Yack said.