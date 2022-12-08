US Sen. Tammy Duckworth tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — (AP) — Democratic US Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois will work in isolation through the end of this week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday, she said.

Duckworth said a doctor recommended the step “to keep my family, colleagues and staff as safe as possible.”

“My symptoms remain mild and I am thankful that I’m fully vaccinated and double boosted, as I — and families of the more than one million Americans we’ve lost to this pandemic — know it could be much worse,” she said in a statement.

“I cannot encourage my fellow Americans more strongly to get vaccinated and continue getting your boosters as advised by medical professionals across the country and around the globe,” the statement said.

Other members of Congress from Illinois also have tested positive for COVID-19. They include Lauren Underwood, Brad Schneider, Sean Casten and Bobby Rush.