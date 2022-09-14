Metra expects some lines to run Friday amid strike threat, but not popular UP or BNSF routes

Metra expects Milwaukee District trains will run Friday along with three other lines but the popular Union Pacific and BNSF routes will be sidelined if freight rail workers strike.

Train cancellations for after rush hour on Thursday after already been cancelled for the BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines.

“Both BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad, which own and operate the lines, have communicated that they will begin curtailing service after the evening rush hour on Thursday in preparation for the potential work stoppage,” Metra officials said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are continuing to communicate with our freight partners regarding our ability to run trains on the Heritage Corridor and North Central Service lines and will provide updates as soon as possible,” Metra leaders said.

“As of now, we expect to be able to operate scheduled service Friday on the Metra Electric, Rock Island, Southwest Service, Milwaukee District North, and Milwaukee District West lines.”

Two of the nation’s largest unions representing rail workers are poised to walk out Friday after unsuccessful negotiations with freight carriers.

A labor action would suspend multiple commuter railways across the U.S. and Amtrak, plus have devastating consequences on the shipment of essential goods.

Union and railroad leaders were called to Washington Wednesday to meet with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in a last-ditch effort to prevent a walkout.

“All parties need to stay at the table, bargain in good faith to resolve outstanding issues, and come to an agreement,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “A shutdown of our freight rail system is an unacceptable outcome for our economy.”

“We are hopeful that a settlement will be reached before the strike deadline.”

Meanwhile, service is already being curtailed Thursday night on the BNSF and UP lines.

Metra announced BNSF Trains 1296, 1298, 1300 and 1302 departing Aurora and Trains 1289, 1291 1293 and 1295 leaving Union Station are canceled for Thursday.

On the UP North Thursday, inbound Trains 372 and 374 plus outbound Trains 371, 373, 375 and 377 are canceled.

On the UP Northwest, inbound Trains 666 and 668 plus outbound Trains 661, 663, 665 and 601 are canceled.

And on the UP West, inbound Train 68 plus outbound Trains 69 and 71 are canceled.

