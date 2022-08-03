Rolling Meadows dad dies days after wrong-way crash that killed family

The Rolling Meadows father hospitalized after a wrong-way crash that killed his family in McHenry County now has died.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, was being treated for serious injuries at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood after being flown by helicopter there early Sunday.

The organizer of a GoFundMe page for the family confirmed Dobosz’s death Wednesday.

A prayer vigil and balloon release was held at Oriole Park in Chicago on Monday night, August 1, 2022 to mourn the loss of those killed in a car crash that occurred early Sunday on Interstate 90 near Hampshire. (Aaron Dorman)

“We come with a heavy heart today with an update on Tom. Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children. We ask that you keep this family in your prayers. All proceeds are going to the family,” wrote Lisa Torres of the Oriole Park Falcons, a youth travel football and cheer program that the family was involved in on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

Dobosz was driving the family’s 2005 Chevrolet van westbound on Interstate 90 near Hampshire when it was struck by a 2010 Acura TSX traveling in the wrong direction. State troopers responded at 2:11 a.m. Sunday to the scene, where the vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Six passengers in the van were killed: 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, her four children -- 13-year-old Emma, 7-year-old Lucas, 6-year-old Nicholas and 5-year-old Ella -- and 13-year-old Katriona Koziara, who was a family friend.

The driver of the Acura, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, also died.

