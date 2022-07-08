Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts made two gentle requests when he woke for the first time since being shot in the chest during Monday’s Highland Park parade.

He asked to see his twin brother, Luke, and his dog, George.

Cooper, one of three family members wounded in Monday’s mass shooting, is conscious after being under sedation. He’s off a ventilator and his condition at Comer’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago has been upgraded from critical to serious.

Family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi, however, confirmed that Cooper is paralyzed from the waist down. He also said Friday that while Cooper is in a great deal of pain, doctors do not believe he suffered any brain damage or cognitive impact from the shooting.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been established to help the Roberts family deal with medical bills and long-term therapy costs for Cooper. As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $790,000.

Cooper’s mother, Dr. Keely Roberts, superintendent at Zion Elementary School District 6, underwent two surgeries after being shot in the leg and foot. She was being treated at a different area hospital, but she was released against the recommendation of doctors to be near Cooper.

Luke Roberts was hit by shrapnel at the parade, but he was treated and released. Jason Roberts, Keely’s husband, also attended the parade but was unhurt.

The twin brothers have four sisters — Payton, 26, Ella, 22, Grace, 21, and Emily, 18 — but none of them were at the parade. Cooper and Luke attend Braeside Elementary School in Highland Park.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220708/eight-year-old-shot-at-highland-park-parade-awake-but-paralyzed-from-waist-down