Brookfield Zoo locked down, then closed due to threat

Visitors at the Brookfield Zoo had to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after the zoo said it was notified of a “potential threat.”

The zoo was closed early after it called the situation “developing.”

DEVELOPING: Late this afternoon Brookfield Zoo received notice of a potential threat at the zoo. The zoo is now closed however many zoogoers are still sheltering in place on site. (1/2) — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) July 5, 2022

At 7:35 p.m., the zoo tweeted that Brookfield police and Brookfield Zoo police were releasing zoo patrons building by building, but by a little after 8 p.m., the zoo said all visitors had been released and more details about the situation would be given at 8:30 p.m.

