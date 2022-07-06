July 05, 2022
Brookfield Zoo locked down, then closed due to threat

By Daily Herald Media Group

Brookfield Zoo

Visitors at the Brookfield Zoo had to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after the zoo said it was notified of a “potential threat.”

The zoo was closed early after it called the situation “developing.”

At 7:35 p.m., the zoo tweeted that Brookfield police and Brookfield Zoo police were releasing zoo patrons building by building, but by a little after 8 p.m., the zoo said all visitors had been released and more details about the situation would be given at 8:30 p.m.

