Burbank repeats as Central Region champions

PERU – The Illinois and Michigan Senior League baseball teams matched each other through two innings of the Central Region Tournament championship Wednesday at Washington Park.

Each team scored a run in the first inning, then each team recorded 1-2-3 innings in the second.

In the third, however, Illinois scored four runs and Michigan couldn’t match it.

Illinois, represented by Burbank, kept tacking on en route to a 9-1 victory to repeat as Central Region champions.

“It means a lot,” said Illinois coach Enrique Villanueva, who managed Burbank’s Junior League team last summer. “We set very aggressive goals this year after going all the way [to the World Series] last year. It just means a lot for this group of kids and for the parents. Everybody made a commitment to be able to make our goals a reality. That’s huge for us. Every one of these kids busted their butts to get to this game and win it.”

Burbank's Enrique Villanueva scores the first run against Michigan Taylor North during the Central Regional Senior League championship game on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Washington Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Burbank, which returned Tino Villagomez, Terry Ferguson, Gio Smith and Jason Gustafson from last year’s team, heads to the World Series in Easley, S.C. and opens play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against South Carolina District 1. The game will be on ESPN+.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Burbank third baseman Jozef Torres said. “It’s a big thing. Last year [our league] made it to then World Series. To come back here and do it again really shows the dedication of our kids. We really wanted to do something great.”

Illinois struck in the top of the first inning when Enrique Villanueva drew a one-out walk before Villagomez was hit by a pitch.

After a flyout, Isaac Velasco hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield.

Michigan, which was represented by Taylor North, loaded the bases with no outs in its half of the first but managed just one run. Illinois pitcher Brandon Elting recorded back-to-back strikeouts, issued a bases-loaded walk, then got a ground ball that second baseman Mikey Mendez dove to stop before throwing to Elting covering first base to end the inning.

“To get out of there only allowing one run, that’s a big momentum push for our team and a big momentum kill for the other team,” Torres said. “No outs, bases loaded, you should probably score at least two or three, and when you only get out of there with one, it doesn’t feel great.”

Michigan Taylor North's Seth Anderson leaps in the air as Burbank's Noah Escobedo slides into second base during the Central Regional Senior League championship game on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Washington Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

After a scoreless second, Illinois gave itself a cushion with a four-run third.

Noah Escobedo led off with a single and stole second before Villanueva walked. Villagomez then hit an RBI single through the infield.

Torres followed with a two-run single through the right side. After a flyout, Blake Stafanek hit an RBI groundout for the fourth run of the inning.

In the fourth, Villanueva walked and scored on a two-error play when a pop up was dropped before an errant throw. Velasco doubled to start the fourth and came around on an error.

Illinois tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Torres, who later scored on an error.

“Just staying aggressive,” coach Villanueva said about the key to adding runs throughout the game. “There were a few runs I would say we kind of stole, just guys hustling around the bases and a couple plays that weren’t made by them were just hustle plays. It helped us steal a few runs here and there. We also had great at-bats and great execution.”

Elting pitched 3 1/3 innings for Illinois, giving up one run, before Angel Villasenor threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Manny Rangel tossed a scoreless seventh, ending the game with a 1-6-3 double play.

For Michigan, Austin O’Dell was hit by a pitch and scored the team’s lone run, while Carson Boise had both of the team’s hits.

The title game was Michigan’s second game of the day after Taylor North beat Indiana 12-3 on Wednesday morning.

“Our first game [Wednesday], we played well, and then we waited and I think the heat got to us. They’re a good team, so I’m not going to take anything away from them, but it was a long day,” Michigan coach Mark Boike said.

“We did great [in the tournament]. We played seven games. We played the most in the bracket. I’m very excited about how the boys played right to the end.”