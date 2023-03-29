NewsTribune sports briefs: IVCC basketball players earn all-conference honors

IVCC freshman Vijay Wallace was voted First-Team All-Arrowhead Conference after helping the Eagles finish second in the league with an 8-2 record.

Wallace led the team in points (15.8 per game), rebounds (6.4 per game) and assists (2.6 per game).

Also named to the first team were Highland’s Ramean Hinton and Demarius Splunge, Black Hawk’s Camren Edwards and Kishwaukee’s Cameron Russell.

Second-team picks were Sauk Valley’s Riek Riek, Atem Agot and Andre Brandon along with Black Hawk’s Cortaviaus and Carl Sandburg’s Connor Barnett.

Hinton was voted Arrowhead Conference MVP, while Highland’s Luke Norman was voted Arrowhead Coach of the Year.

Haynes named all-conference: IVCC’s Natali Haynes was voted Second-Team All-Arrowhead Conference.

The Streator graduate averaged 14.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in conference play.