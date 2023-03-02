IVCC softball preview: Eagles have large, athletic roster

With the largest roster he’s had, IVCC softball coach Cory Tomasson will have some tough lineup decisions to make this spring.
“This could be the most athletic team that we’ve had,” said Tomasson, whose team opens the season with a six-game stint in Florida beginning Monday. “We’ve had some really good teams here. We have four strong pitchers and people who are able to play a variety of different positions. Scott Shirley, our assistant coach, and I have been talking about who we’re going to start because we have so many options this year that we haven’t had in the past.”
Former Princeton standout Katie Bates, a four-year all-conference player in high school, will “really be an impact player for us as a pitcher, hitter and infielder,” Tomasson said.
Serena graduate Taylor Staton, a transfer from Joliet, and out-of-district players Hailey Rakers and Holly Shriber also will be regulars in the pitching circle for the Eagles.
Sophomore Keally Braman also could log some innings and also will serve as a utility player.
“We have a variety of pitchers,” Tomasson said. “In the past, we’ve had two pitchers and if someone got hurt, we’d have to rely on people who weren’t necessarily college pitchers to come in and eat up innings. This year, I don’t see that happening to us. We have four solid pitchers.”
Woodland graduate Ella Sibert will be behind the plate.
“She has a cannon,” Tomasson said. “She’s aggressive back there. She’ll throw people out for us, which last year we were lacking in that area.”
In the infield, Marquette graduate Paige Cottingim, who Tomasson called a “strong player all around,” will take over as the starting first baseman after playing catcher last year.
La Salle-Peru alumnae Lauren Phillips returns as the starting shortstop.
“She has good pop in her bat, great range and she’s a vocal leader on the team,” Phillips said. “She’s solid for us.”
St. Bede graduate Claire Morrow, a transfer, will play third base, while Princeton graduate Libby Boyles, Earlville graduate Elizabeth Browder and Mendota graduate Zoe Finley will see time in the infield.
Tomasson said IVCC’s outfield is “looking tremendous.”
Seneca alumnae Maddy Klicker will play center field and she’ll be flanked by Ottawa graduate Makenna Chiaventone in left and Princeton graduate Taylor Wetsel in right. St. Bede graduate Marissa Boehm also will see time in the outfield.
“They’re really solid, and we have good speed at all three of those positions,” Tomasson said.
Offensively, Klicker will be the catalyst as the team’s leadoff hitter.
“She has good speed, she sees the ball really well and makes good contact,” Tomasson said. “She can drag bunt. She can slap. She can hit for power and power slap. She has a lot of versatility. Hopefully, she’ll really take to that [leadoff spot].”
After Klicker, the lineup will be fluid.
Cottingim is a left-hander who can hit for power and contact, Boehm and Phillips provide some pop, Chiaventone is a left-handed slapper who “hits the ball hard and has good speed” and Boyles is expected to hit for power as well.
“It’s going to be difficult to put a lineup together that’s going to be consistent [game to game] because I think whoever is hitting is going to be popped in there,” Tomasson said. “We have so many options. I think we’ll put runs up this year. I really like what I’m seeing in practice. Hopefully, we’ll be able to execute and we can score up and down the lineup. I don’t see a weak spot in our lineup.”
With four solid pitchers and a strong lineup, Tomasson hopes the Eagles can compete for the Arrowhead Conference title and a spot in the Region IV final four.
IVCC’s district expanded from eight teams to 10 and added Rock Valley, which has moved up to NJCAA Division II after winning eight consecutive NJCAA Division III titles.
“Realistically, I think we can win the conference. That’s our first goal,” Tomasson said. “I’d really like to advance to the final four in the region. I think this will be the toughest road we’ve faced getting to a region final four, but I think we’re built for it this year.”