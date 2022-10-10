Pressure Cookers - Timesaving Cooking Appliance or Product Liability Case in the Making?

Pressure cookers have recently gained popularity due to their time-saving cooking abilities. There’s no denying that pressure cookers can be an efficient appliance. By cooking food under high pressure, you can reduce cooking time by up to 70%.

While pressure cookers can be a great addition to any kitchen, they also come with a fair share of risks. One of the most common dangers associated with pressure cookers is serious burns. If the cooker is not vented correctly, steam can build up and cause an explosion resulting in severe burns for anyone near the explosion.

The pressure release safety device is essential to this appliance’s design and manufacturing process. The safety device is supposed to keep the lid locked until the pressure inside the cooker has dropped to a safe level. If the safety device fails, it can result in explosions that cause burns, scalding, and other injuries.

Brands such as Fagor, Presto, Breville TriStar, Nuwave, and more have issued recalls. The pressure cooker recalls were due to the risk of faulty seals and gaskets, defective safety valves, and improper steam venting. Unfortunately, companies only issue recalls after their product has caused injury or death.

Design, manufacturing, and marketing mistakes can all result in injuries. Manufacturers must ensure that safe products reach the market. As a result, when a poorly designed or defective product causes harm to someone, the manufacturer must be held responsible.

Pressure cooker injuries can be severe, long-lasting, and sometimes fatal. You shouldn’t suffer for someone else’s mistakes.

If a pressure cooker has injured you or a loved one, it’s essential to speak with our legal team at Meyers & Flowers, experienced attorneys who can help you understand your legal options.

If an exploding pressure cooker has seriously burned you or a family member, please contact us for a free case evaluation at 815-223-0230.

Meyers, Flowers, Bruno, McPhedran & Herrmann

1200 Maple Drive

Peru, IL 61354

www.meyers-flowers.com