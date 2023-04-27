Letter from Putnam County Rotary: An open letter to prom parents

All parents want their kids to enjoy prom and stay safe. Rotary’s with you, again sponsoring the post-prom Afterglow so that our students can extend the enjoyment and excitement of their Prom night safely, and it’s free for all PCHS juniors, seniors and their dates; even those who do not attend prom.

The event will begin immediately following the PCHS Prom on Saturday May 6, lasting until about 2 a.m. at the PC Primary School Gym in Granville.

We need your help in discouraging any possible post-prom parties or activities that would draw students away from this event. Please encourage your student to attend and allow them to stay until the prize-winning end. Our hope is that through 100% participation, our community can help ensure a safe, fun and memorable prom experience for everyone.

This year’s Afterglow has a “New Vibes” new look, with competitive games, TikTok challenges, a 360 room and lots of raffle drawings to win very valuable prizes at the end of the night.

With the support of many generous donations, we are able to offer a great party and amazing prizes to be won throughout the event. Gifts including an Apple Watch, a computer, dorm fridge and microwave, Beats and Apple earbuds and headphones, a gaming system, other high-end electronic gifts, restaurant and shopping gift certificates and many other items.

All students have a chance to win valuable prizes and the first 100 students to arrive also will receive an Afterglow T-shirt with this year’s theme art.

The Afterglow has become a part of the PCHS Prom tradition and is something students look forward to, as an extension of the evening.

Please help us continue the tradition by encouraging your student’s participation and by allowing them to remain at the Afterglow through the final prize drawings at the end. We hope for 100% participation in this year’s “New Vibes” Afterglow on May 6.

Thank you for your support!

Tina Dolder, Afterglow Chair and Debbie Buffington, PC Rotary President