Letter from Putnam County Rotary: Putnam County Afterglow

Hello Putnam County Record readers,

I first want to thank everyone who attended and helped with Ag Night. After a three year hiatus because of COVID-19, I was so happy to have such a great turnout. Our speaker, Dustin Marquis, did a great job explaining what is happening at Marquis and answering questions from those in attendance. Thank you Dustin for helping get us back “in the groove” for Ag Night.

“Nothing Reads Like A Book:” I have to say a HUGE thank you to all the club members, community members from near and far (Wisconsin), the local banks, businesses and anyone who donated books for us to give to the Libraries and schools. My goal of 200 books was doubled to 400. I am beyond excited for such a successful Literacy project. Thank you again to our communities for supporting PC Rotary.

Now on to our next big project; Afterglow! Last year was our first year back after COVID-19 and while attendance was low, prom-goers and students who attended had fun and won a record number of raffles and prizes.

While donations are down right now, we continue to receive donations daily from generous businesses, individuals and local organizations who support this event. The prizes collected thus far and the changes the students recommended we make showed us those attending will once again have a fun night.

Just an FYI, while there will be less casino games, there will be bingo, bags, TikTok challenges and a different fun way to win prizes that will once again include an Apple Watch, refrigerators, coffee machines, gift baskets, a laptop, gift cards, Beats and on and on.

If you would like to volunteer to help set up Friday, May 5, or help chaperone Saturday night May 6, please let us know. We need more volunteers. Call, text or email us at putnamcountyrotary@gmail.com and we will give you times and duties. Thank you to those who have already signed up to help.

I just want to say we just started a fun, quick fundraiser with the proceeds benefiting FFA and the Rotary Little Free Pantry at the Community Center in Standard. Through the generosity of Scout Clean Energy from April 16 through May 18 we will be selling 150, $10 raffle tickets with two lucky winners each getting half hogs, processed and packaged. All Rotary members and the FFA have tickets to sell.

As you can see Rotary is always busy, be it fundraising for projects, maintaining ongoing projects, creating new projects to benefit our schools, libraries, communities and our environment.

I’ll say it again, if you like to “give back” or enjoy volunteering please join us as a member, a returning member or a valued volunteer. If you have questions or want to know more, please ask any Rotarian for more information. Thank you always for the support you show Putnam County Rotary.

Remember, Service Above Self Always.

Debbie Buffington, President of the Putnam County Rotary