Letter: Small Town, Big Gesture

In a world so off-kilter, with an over-abundance of the self-absorbed, it is encouraging to realize one can still do (in a pinch) as the “A Streetcar Named Desire” character Blanche Dubois famously stated, “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers, always depended.”

Just the other day, I found myself in the awkward position of having only a $20 bill to pay 80 cents owed for printer copies. The librarian had no change for my twenty. While deciding how to remedy the situation without appearing to be a scofflaw, a kind “stranger” came to the rescue.

Devin Greathouse, a young Granville man, did not know me that day. He did not yet know that I have known his father since grade school. He just saw someone who needed 80 cents and without hesitation, surprised me by paying it out of his own pocket.

Devin wasn’t concerned about repayment, but I promised to try to someday do as he did—help out someone else in a pinch. Granville does not have big city lights, nor big city amusements, but it has Devin and that’s something much better.

Heidi J.E. Sobkowiak – Granville