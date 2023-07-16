Illinois Valley Herb Guild to meet July 18 in Standard

The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Putnam County Community Center, located on First Street in Standard.

Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Susan Glassman, will be teaching participants about seasonal produce and safe food preservation methods.

Glassman will be covering canning, drying and freezing and will have equipment on display along with take home resources.

To register for the event, visit go.illinois.edu/preserve or call 815-224-0889.