See live animals July 15 at Oglesby library

Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., will host a live animal event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

Dan and Sharon Peterson of Incredible Bats will showcase a variety of animals from around the world including a sloth, fruit bats, bearded dragon, ball python, African pygmy hedgehog, armadillo, wooly possum, sugar glider, amazon parrot, corn snake and a rabbit.

This event, co-sponsored by Brandy Day, All in Finish and Paint, is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session and photos will follow the event. For more information, call 815-883-3619.