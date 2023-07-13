July 13, 2023
See live animals July 15 at Oglesby library

Incredible Bats will showcase variety of animals from around the world

Oglesby Public Library

Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., will host a live animal event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

Dan and Sharon Peterson of Incredible Bats will showcase a variety of animals from around the world including a sloth, fruit bats, bearded dragon, ball python, African pygmy hedgehog, armadillo, wooly possum, sugar glider, amazon parrot, corn snake and a rabbit.

This event, co-sponsored by Brandy Day, All in Finish and Paint, is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session and photos will follow the event. For more information, call 815-883-3619.