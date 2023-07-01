Learn about fiddling July 8 at La Salle library

La Salle Public Library will host, in-person, musician-historian Dennis Stroughmatt playing fiddle and discussing the instrument’s history at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Stroughmatt’s program is titled, “Play That Hot Fiddle: Old Time Radio, Rural Music, and the Life of Southern Illinois Swing Fiddler, ‘Pappy’ Wade Ray.” The program discusses Illinois native Wade and the influence he had on Stroughmatt and other musicians.

This program is free and open to the public and was made possible through a grant from the Illinois Humanities Council, a state agency. Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Illinois General Assembly, through the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency, as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St., La Salle, and is ADA compliant and welcoming. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.