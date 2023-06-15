Learn about the ‘Black Codes’ in Illinois on June 20 through La Salle library

La Salle Public Library will host virtually Historian and Educator Caroline Kisiel for her program, Lives in Code: Stories of African American Resilience Under the Illinois Black Codes, 1819 – 1865 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

Slavery laws laid the groundwork for harsh laws in Illinois passed post-statehood called the Illinois Black Codes, which regulated the lives of enslaved people, indentured servants and free Blacks in Illinois from 1819-1865.

This is a free program, open to the public, and made possible through a grant from the Illinois Humanities Council, a state agency. Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Illinois General Assembly, through the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency, as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations. This unique program is free and open to the public. Register at https://rb.gy/3omb6. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.