Magnolia Township Preservation Association to host McNabb Grain presentation June 11

The Magnolia Township Preservation Association will be hosting Bart Ericson, general manager of McNabb Grain, for a presentation on the history of McNabb Grain starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the MTPA Museum, located at 110 N. Peoria St. in Magnolia.

Ericson, who has served in his position since 2010, will detail the history of the organization that began on March 22, 1913, as a farmer’s co-op. McNabb Grain has since served the local agricultural community for 110 years.

The museum will open at 1 p.m. with the program scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The mission of MTPA is to research, collect, preserve, promote and communicate the history of Magnolia Township to educate future generations.