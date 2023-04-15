Horizon House in Peru awarded $71,409 grant

Gov. JB Pritzker, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that Horizon House of Illinois Valley, Inc. in Peru was awarded $71,409 on Friday as part of more than $14 million in Capital Investment Grants awarded to 70 human service providers throughout Illinois.

More than 450 grant applications from human service providers throughout the state were received.

These grant funds will be used at two of Horizon House’s 13 locations. A Community Day Service site in La Salle will receive concrete work to make access to the site safer and more accessible for program participants. That location will also receive a new fence and windows. The second site is one of Horizon House’s 24-hour staffed homes located in Peru. This home will receive soundproofing to cut down on noise and increase privacy for the residents.

“We are very pleased to hear we will be receiving these funds. It gives us the ability to make some important infrastructure improvements that will improve the quality of services. We applaud the State for recognizing the need for capital investments in human service agencies throughout the state.” said Michelle Rich, CEO.

Horizon House of Illinois Valley, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides services and supports to people with disabilities and their families. The agency is committed to discovering, empowering, and supporting people with developmental disabilities to achieve their hopes, dreams and desires in the community.