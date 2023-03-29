IDNR accepting public comment on mine reclamation projects in La Salle, Bureau and Marshall counties

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment through May 22 on abandoned mine lands reclamation projects that have been selected for work through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

IDNR’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Division was awarded $75.7 million for land and water reclamation work at 55 abandoned mine sites throughout Illinois during the first year of the grant.

IDNR is eligible to receive $75.7 million per year for a total of 15 years through IIJA to address additional reclamation projects.

Projects in Bureau and Marshall Counties that are proposed for the first year of the grant include 1400 Avenue N. Sheffield Highwalls - correction of a dangerous highwall to protect passing motorists and McKinley Kaer - fill two portals close to town.

La Salle County projects include: Worthington mine - reclaim vertical openings adjacent to residences; Rutland Coal Co. - reclaim vertical openings and debris; La Salle County Carbon Jones Mine - reclamation of dangerous piles and embankments and La Salle Mine - reclamation of vertical opening to prevent local youth from being injured.

Comments about the proposed projects can be sent to Lance.L.Range@illinois.gov or mailed to Lance Range at Illinois Department of Natural Resources-Office of Mines and Minerals, 1 Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702.