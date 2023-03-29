Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter to hold meeting April 1 in Henry

The Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Henry Public Library, 702 Front St.

The meeting will host docents presenting a program titled “For the Fun of it.” The program will involve toys displayed in the rooms of the National Headquarters state-dedicated museum rooms in Washington D.C.

Displaying some of the collection of toys at the DAR Museum, the docents also invite members to bring old toys for show and tell.

Members also are requested to bring donations of items for the veterans at the La Salle Veterans Home.