River Valley Players to open 2023 season May 4-7 with ‘9 to 5: The Musical’

River Valley Players will open its 2023 season with “9 to 5: The Musical” with five select performances from May 4-7. The shows will be performed at St. John XXIII Community Center, 1301 Second St. in Henry.

The show, directed and choreographed by Deanne Crook, is based on the original 1980 hit movie “9 to 5.” The musical version debuted in 2008 in Los Angeles before taking on Broadway in 2009, winning three Tony Awards.

Crook, along with Music Director Mary Kieffer, are looking forward to bringing some of Dolly Parton’s music to life in a story focusing on female empowerment.

The two shows, featuring desserts and coffee, will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The traditional dinner theater shows, featuring buffet dinner, drinks and dessert, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5; Saturday, May 6 and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Announcements about ticket prices and ticket sales will be announced on the River Valley Players Facebook page.

River Valley Players is grateful for the continued support of Sun Foundation, whose grants have partially funded the 2023 season.