St. Thomas More will host a Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31, in the church hall, 302 Chestnut St., Dalzell.

The cost will be $12 for adults and $6 for children age 7 and younger. The menu will feature fried fish, fries, coleslaw, bread, dessert and a drink.

Carryouts are available by calling 815-252-4377. Stations of the Cross will be in the church at 5 p.m.