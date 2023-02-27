February 27, 2023
Putnam County property transfers: January 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here are the Putnam County property transfers for January of 2023.

Jan. 5

Marquis Land Holdings LLC to Marquis Inc, deeds, multiple properties in Marquis subdivision in Village of Hennepin, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Cole Pedro, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:341, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Jullian Reed, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:364, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to David Kazak, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:689, $0

Putnam County Trustee to Dennis Suhajda, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:726, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Scott Draeger, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:10, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Sean and Beata Dunn, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:256, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Craig and Michaelette Williams, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:543, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Laimutis Astrauskas, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:550, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Michael Dittmer, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:573, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Laimutis Astrauskas, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #4 L:661, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Luis and Patricia Alcantar, deed, Indian Hills L:86, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Derek and Robyn Madrak Plant, deed, Indian Hills L:298, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Craig and Michaelette William, deed, Indian Hills L:329, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Scott Draeger, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:232, $0.

Putnam County Trustee to Robert Hammitt and Joel Drozda, deed, Indian Hills L:140, $0.

Jan. 6

Archibald Hopkins to Luis Gonzalez, deed, CH Smith Addition-Granville L: 1,2, $0.

Jan. 9

Hollace Faletti and Kimberly Sheppard to Hollace Faletti and Kimberly Sheppard, deed, CH Smith-Granville L:5, 6, $0.

Daniel and Hollace Davis to Daniel and Hollace Davis, deed, Wolf’s Addition-McNabb L:13, B:1 and L:14 B:1, $0.

Julia Durdel (successor) to Julia Durdel, Mary Froncie Clubb and Teresa Markoski, Q:NE S:13 T:4 R:9, $0.

Jan 11

Lyle Calkins to Zagrit LLC, deed, NH Colby’s Addition - Granville, $0.

Jonathan and Samantha Hobaugh to Eli and Haley Vanautreve, Nick Lavanaway and Nick Dykstra, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills Plat #3 L:685, $0.

Marina, Robert, Stephanie, Terrance, Mathew and Krista Stufflebeam, to Fernando Lucero Mucino and Blanca Guadalupe Castillo Castro, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #4 L:651, $0.

Jan. 12

John Bima (revocable trust) and Kathy Mekley (successor) to Cindy and John Mennie, deed, 01-01-210-00 Q:NW S:19 T:32 R:1, $0.

Jan. 17

Lyle Calkins to Jack Barnes, deed, 02-30-030-000 Q:SW S:33 T:33 R:1, $0.

Jan 18

Ryan and Jennifer Heit to Jaroslaw and Beata Magiera, deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods L:312, 313, 314, $0.

Jan. 19

Thunderbird Investment Group LLC to Danielle Hilgers (trustee), deed, Lake Thunderbird Woods Plat #3 L:437, $0.

Jan. 20

John Berkshire to Hennepin BJB LLC, deed, 01-14-011-000 Q:NE S:14 T:32 R:2, $0.

Louck Farms LLC to Hackler DDG LLC, deed, 04-25-143-000 Q:SW S:34 T:31 R:2. $0.

Jan. 24

Lake Thunderbird Association to Christopher Erickson, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:314, $0.

Jan. 25

Paul and John Rosch to Kevin Knapp Trust, deed, 04-24-090-000, 04-26-042-000, Q:SW S:26 T:31 R:2 and Q:NW S:35 T:31 R:2, $0.

Jan. 26

Jack Barnes to Jack BRanes and Shelby Pellino, deed, 02-30-030-000 Q:SW S:33 T:33 R:1, $0.

Jan. 27

Putnam County Trustee to John and Vickie Albrecht, deed, Lake Thunderbird Hills L:15, $0.

Jan. 30

Donna Mekley to Michelle Bradish, Vicki Bima and Elmer Mekley, deed, 01-06-140-000 Q:SE S:12 T:31 R:2, $0.

Donna Mekley (trustee) and Donna Mekley (revocable trust) to Michelle Bradish, Vicki Bima and Elmer Mekley, multiple properties, $0.

Mark William Mudge (trustee) and Mary Ann Mudge (trust) to Mark and Lori Mudge, deed, 02-17-050-000 Q:SW S:24 T:32 R:1, $0.