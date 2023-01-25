January 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Sterling’s CGH Medical Center to hold Jan. 26 hiring event in Peru

Event to be held from noon to 3 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
CGH Medical Center in Sterling is slated to receive around 400 COVID-19 vaccine doses anticipated to come to Whiteside County next week for high risk health care workers.

CGH Medical Center, located at 101 E. LeFevre Road in Sterling, will hold a hiring event from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the First Congregational Church of Peru at 1431 Fourth St. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

CGH Medical Center, located at 101 E. LeFevre Road in Sterling, will hold a hiring event from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the First Congregational Church of Peru at 1431 Fourth St.

Representatives from lab, respiratory and recruiting for various departments will be on site to offer direct hiring with day-one benefits.

CGH Medical Center has served the Sterling, Rock Falls area since 1909 from its hospital and Main Clinic in Sterling and 16 outlying clinics in Whiteside, Carroll, Ogle, Lee and Bureau counties.

To learn more about opportunities at CGH or apply online at www.cghmc.com/careers.