Sterling’s CGH Medical Center to hold Jan. 26 hiring event in Peru

CGH Medical Center, located at 101 E. LeFevre Road in Sterling, will hold a hiring event from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the First Congregational Church of Peru at 1431 Fourth St.

Representatives from lab, respiratory and recruiting for various departments will be on site to offer direct hiring with day-one benefits.

CGH Medical Center has served the Sterling, Rock Falls area since 1909 from its hospital and Main Clinic in Sterling and 16 outlying clinics in Whiteside, Carroll, Ogle, Lee and Bureau counties.

To learn more about opportunities at CGH or apply online at www.cghmc.com/careers.