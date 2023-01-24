January 24, 2023
Shaw Local
OSF Healthcare to hold job fairs on Jan. 30 and Feb. 13 in Utica

By Shaw Local News Network

OSF HealthCare

OSF Healthcare will be hosting two job fairs from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 and Monday, Feb. 13 at the Grand Bear Lodge Grand Ballroom, located at 2643 IL-178 in Utica. Attendees can enter through the main lobby.

OSF Healthcare has both clinical and non-clinical positions available at its facilities in Mendota, Ottawa, Streator, Princeton and Kewanee.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to explore different careers with OSF Healthcare and on-the-spot interviews will be conducted.

For more information on the job fairs, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/hiring-events/.