OSF Healthcare to hold job fairs on Jan. 30 and Feb. 13 in Utica

OSF Healthcare will be hosting two job fairs from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 and Monday, Feb. 13 at the Grand Bear Lodge Grand Ballroom, located at 2643 IL-178 in Utica. Attendees can enter through the main lobby.

OSF Healthcare has both clinical and non-clinical positions available at its facilities in Mendota, Ottawa, Streator, Princeton and Kewanee.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to explore different careers with OSF Healthcare and on-the-spot interviews will be conducted.

For more information on the job fairs, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/hiring-events/.