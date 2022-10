The PCHS Interact and the Putnam County Rotary are hosting the Grange Halloween Party and Parade from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the McNabb Fire Station, 391 Route 89.

All Putnam County children younger than 12 are invited to attend. The cost of admission is $2 or two canned goods. The canned goods will be donated to the PC Food Pantry.

Activities for the event will include a costume parade and judging, games, halloween activities, prizes and refreshments.