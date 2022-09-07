Henry Presbyterian Church to host movie night on Sunday, Sept. 18

Henry Presbyterian Church will host a movie night at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at 511 Wirt St. in Henry.

The featured movie will be “Jonah: A Veggietales Adventure.” This animated Christian musical comedy film contains adventure and a message of giving and receiving second chances.

The themes are illustrated by Bob the Tomato and Dad the Asparagus telling of their mishap on the way to a concert and the events that followed.

The second story line is based on the biblical story of Jonah the whale. Giving people a second chance by showing compassion and mercy are the themes of this adventure.

The movie features action with lessons in a fun, colorful and musical way. This film is a way for children to learn about getting along and giving people a second chance even when it’s sometimes hard to do. The film is for all ages.

The movie night is free to attend and popcorn and hot dogs will be available. The event is handicap accessible.