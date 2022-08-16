Hennepin and Putnam County Historical Society to host Hennepin Heritage Fest on Sept. 17

The village of Hennepin and the Putnam County Historical Society will be sponsoring Hennepin Heritage Fest: “Brats, Blues and History Too!” on Sept 17.

Events will kick off at 11 a.m. with old time children’s games followed by a storytelling workshop by Megan Baznik from noon to 2 p.m., both at the PC Historical Society Meeting House.

At 1 p.m. Austin Gollaher will present Lincoln Tales Tall and True Portrayed by Brian Fox Ellis at the Putnam County Courthouse courtroom.

From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be a Hennepin Riverside Cemetery Walk with 20-minute tours and costumed actors bringing the voices of Hennepin’s history to life.

The brats and blues event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Walter Durley Boyle Park with a brat meal available for purchase from 5 to 7 p.m. and The Double Dave Trios/Crossroads Combo Blues band performing from 6 to 9 p.m.

Water, soda and ice cream will be available for purchase. Guests are welcome to bring other beverages, lawn chairs and blankets.