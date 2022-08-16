August 16, 2022
Shaw Local
Hennepin and Putnam County Historical Society to host Hennepin Heritage Fest on Sept. 17

Events to take place throughout the day

The village of Hennepin and the Putnam County Historical Society will be sponsoring Hennepin Heritage Fest: “Brats, Blues and History Too!” on Sept 17.

Events will kick off at 11 a.m. with old time children’s games followed by a storytelling workshop by Megan Baznik from noon to 2 p.m., both at the PC Historical Society Meeting House.

At 1 p.m. Austin Gollaher will present Lincoln Tales Tall and True Portrayed by Brian Fox Ellis at the Putnam County Courthouse courtroom.

From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be a Hennepin Riverside Cemetery Walk with 20-minute tours and costumed actors bringing the voices of Hennepin’s history to life.

The brats and blues event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Walter Durley Boyle Park with a brat meal available for purchase from 5 to 7 p.m. and The Double Dave Trios/Crossroads Combo Blues band performing from 6 to 9 p.m.

Water, soda and ice cream will be available for purchase. Guests are welcome to bring other beverages, lawn chairs and blankets.