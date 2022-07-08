Marshall-Putnam Fair announces kids activity schedule

The 2022 Marshall- Putnam “Musical-A-Fair” will take place from July 13 through 17 and will offer a variety of children’s activities.

The kids activities will begin with the return of ImAGination Acres, the agricultural town under the Big White Tent.

Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Foundation, Marshall-Putnam Ag in the Classroom, First State Bank-McNabb and Walmart Community Grant have made it possible to bring back the children’s favorite spot on the grounds.

Daily Activities under the tent will include a Fair Scavenger Hunt from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, seed bombs from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, salt people from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, make a pillow from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday - bees/watercolors from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, seed bombs from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, tic tac toe board from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, make a windchime from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, family birdhouses (one per family) from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and make Play-doh from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Cookie Stacking returns on “Kick-Off Wednesday” at 5 p.m. on July 13 in the Hunt Building. Children and adults can test their steady hand as they compete to stack the tallest tower of cookies. 1923 Steakhouse & Sports Bar and Timber Ridge Golf Club have sponsored this event.

At 2 p.m. on July 14, “The Twist Thursday,” returns with Family Fun Night in its new location. Activities and attractions will be located in the West End of the Commercial Building. Other activities will be located under the big white ImAGination Acres Tent and the surrounding area.

This free event will offer face painting by Ms. Fancy Paints and her Crew, M-P 4-H STEM Club, Pheasants Forever, 4-H Shooting and Bow, WCIC 91.5 Radio with Giveaways, Goodie Bags, a 50/50 Raffle, along with a raffle for tickets to M-P Fair grandstand Events.

The Upper Limits Climbing Wall will also be returning along with new activity offered to kids 10 and older, Mobile Adventures’ Axe Throwing. Both the climbing wall and the axe throwing will require a parental signature to participate.

The local fire, police, and rescue departments will be displaying their vehicles, equipment and sharing their knowledge with the children. This will give children a chance to visit and learn more about what it takes to be a local hero.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Peoria will also be offering games and crafts for children.

Friendly Farms Petting Zoo will returns along with pony rides. Matt the Magician will entertain with his Magic and Balloon Animals. M & K Inflatables is also returning with their activities, games and little train rides.

All these activities will be free from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Most activities will be available throughout all of Family Fun Night except for Friendly Farms Petting Zoo & Pony Rides which will run from 3 to 7 p.m. and the Little Train that will run from 4 to 8 p.m.

The free family fun night is made possible by the following donors: Cindy Salisbury, Betty A Wilken Memorial, City of Henry, City of Lacon, City of Toluca, DeRubeis Grain, Eberle Enterprises, Eberle Bros. Trucking Inc, Henry Hometown Hardware, Henry Rotary Club, Italian Villa, Jim’s IGA, LaPrairie Mutual Insurance, Marquis Energy, Mennie Machine, Peru Waltham Mutual Insurance, River Valley Coop, Rotary Club of Putnam County, Rotary Club of Toluca, Route 71 Auto Body, State Farm-Jackie Padesky, Village of Granville, Village of Hennepin, Village of Sparland and Wilson Insurance.

Avery, Kiryn and Carla Schaer, of Sparland enjoy craft time under the tent at ImAGination Acres during the 100th Marshall-Putnam Fair! (Photo contributed)

On “Heavy Metal Friday” on July 15th, kids and adults can enjoy Bingo Blitz at 1:30 p.m. in the Hunt Building. No cost to play and prizes go to the first to get a bingo.

“Good Vibrations Saturday” offers the crowd favorite Down in the Barn Activities beginning at 10 a.m.

2 through 11-year-olds can start the competitions off with the Cutest Little Farmer Contest. Come dressed as a farmer and put on your smile. Contestants will be divided into 3 age groups and prizes will be awarded to the winners. No live accessories.

The Longest Ponytail Competition also open to all 2–11-year-olds in 3 age groups. Also beginning at 10 a.m. is registration for the Kiddie Tractor Pull. This activity is located under the grandstand. The cost to compete is $1.00 and is open to children 13 & under.

The contestants will be divided into 4 age groups: 4 & under, 5-7, 8-10, & 11-13. A parent’s signature is required to participate. The Kiddie Tractor is sponsored by: Energy Specialists, Family Farms Together LLC, LaPrairie Mutual Insurance, & Marquis Energy.

The Raw Potato Decorating Contest will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Commercial Building. Participants start with a raw potato and need to provide their own edible items and their own imaginations to turn that potato into a work of art. There is no fee to enter, and prizes will be awarded in 3 age groups, from children to adults.

The Chillers & Laughs Competition will begin at 4:30 p.m. near the east end of the Grandstand. No fee to enter and prizes will be given to 3 age groups, from children to adults.

Winners must be the first person to thaw a frozen T-shirt enough to put it on. Frozen T-shirts will be provided. Saturday’s activities are made possible by: Jenny Balensiefen-Hardin, LaPrairie Mutual Insurance and Marquis Energy.

“Star Spangled Sunday” is presented by the Ryan and Brittney Leech family and will begin at noon under the Big White Tent. Games for children of all ages including: Bottle Ring Toss, Red Solo Cup Squirt Gun Races, Water Boat Races, Baseball Throw, Hoop the Horse, Hopscotch, Giant Pick-up Sticks, Giant Kerplunk, and Stilts.

At 1 p.m. there will be a Fair Scavenger Hunt where children can solve the clues to explore the fairgrounds and learn a little about the history of the Fair. 2:00 p.m. will be the start of water games.

Sunday Funday is sponsored by the following: Dan & Joni Brooks Family, Eberle Enterprises, Marquis Energy, Ray & Susie Allen, State Farm-Jackie Padesky, Stevone Hardin and Wilson Insurance.

M & K Inflatables & Children’s Train will be open Friday through Sunday for children’s entertainment. Arm bands are $5 for a one-day band or $10 for a three-day band and can be purchased near the inflatables.

Hours of operation are: Friday from 4:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday from 2:00 – 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon – 3:00 p.m. M & K Inflatables are brought to the fair by Family Farms Together LLC, Marquis Energy, & State Farm-Jackie Padesky.

Friendly Farms Petting Zoo and Pony Rides will give children a chance to get up close to their favorite farm animals. They will be opened Friday & Saturday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friendly Farms Petting Zoo & Pony Rides is sponsored by State Farm-Jackie Padesky.