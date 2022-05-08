World War II era plane from Peru makes emergency landing in DeKalb County

A World War II-era plane that left the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru had an emergency landing in a field at 5009 Route 64, near Clare in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it was called at about noon Saturday when a passerby reported they saw a plane flying low.

The pilot said he left the Peru airport, which is scheduled to host the TBM Avenger Reunion on May 21-22 featuring World War II era planes, for an air show in Poplar Grove. The pilot told deputies his engine caught fire, forcing the emergency landing.

The plane was not damaged and all occupants were without injuries.