Spring Valley Council weighs cell tower proposal; sets meeting to discuss further

After receiving communication from Cellusite about a possible cell antenna and standalone tower within city limits, the Spring Valley City Council set a committee meeting for next week to discuss the proposal further.

Spring Valley’s city attorney said he received an email from a Cellusite representative stating the company’s interest in utilizing city property.

He mentioned he wanted to receive approval from the council before letting the company know the city may be open to the opportunity.

Cellusite said it is interested in placing a cellular antenna attached to the city’s water tower and building a standalone tower somewhere in the city.

Space in Kirby Park was suggested by Cellusite, but it also mentioned it would be open to various locations throughout the city.

Not much is known about the specifics of the proposal at this time, as the city attorney will reach out to the company and state the city’s interest.

The council scheduled a committee meeting for 6:30 p.m Thursday, May 12 at City Hall, in order to give the city staff time to speak with Cellusite and gather additional information before making a decision on the proposal.

During Monday’s meeting, Spring Valley City Council also approved a $100 donation to the Illinois Valley Area Chamber Steve Brust Memorial Golf Outing and a $250 donation to the Illinois Valley Youth Football League.

The city also approved the trade-in of an older squad car and approved the purchase of a 2022 Dodge Durango and a 2022 Dodge Charger Pursuit vehicle.

Because of the delay in acquiring police vehicles, the city has elected to include one of the vehicle purchases on this year’s budget while placing the other on the upcoming budget.

Both vehicles have been previously budgeted for by the city.