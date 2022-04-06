Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee will meet April 26 at Mendota High School

Ferney Ramirez Hernandez will be at Mendota High School on April 26 for Mendota High and Elementary schools Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee night.

The presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. will be provided in Spanish. All parents in the Mendota Schools are welcome.

Mendota High School (Scott Anderson)

“Is there an addiction to video-games? Problems related to excessive use of video games and social networks” will be presented by Ramirez-Hernandez. Many parents do not have clear and firm rules regarding the use of technology at home, they believe it is the easiest way to control a child or adolescent. However, they are not aware of the intellectual and behavioral problems that this brings to their children when they spend too many hours on video games, devices and the internet. In this workshop the long-term physical, mental and emotional consequences this entails for children will be analyzed.

Additionally, Northern Illinois University staff Araceli López and Susana Das Neves will attend the BPAC meeting to provide an overview to parents of the MHS-NIU College Prep Bootcamp.

Email Lupe Perez at gperez@mendotahs.org or Denise Aughenbaugh at daughenbaugh@mendotahs.org with any questions.

En Espanol

T., 26 de abril de 2022, 6 to 8 p.m.

El personal de NIU, Araceli López y Susana DasNeves, estarán en nuestra reunión de BPAC para brindar una descripción general a los padres del Bootcamp de preparación universitaria de MHS-NIU. Servicios para Migrantes de Illinois en NIU, Universidad del Norte de Illinois, Centro para la Participación P-20, División de Difusión, Participación y Desarrollo Regional

Intensidad Horaria: 2 horas. Objetivo: Muchos padres no tienen reglas claras y firmes respecto al uso de la tecnología en casa, creen que es la manera más fácil de controlar a un niño o adolescente. Sin embargo, no son conscientes de las grandes problemáticas a nivel intelectual y de comportamiento que esto trae a sus hijos cuando ellos pasan demasiadas horas en los videojuegos, dispositivos e internet. En este taller analizaremos las consecuencias físicas, mentales y emocionales a largo plazo que esto conlleva para los chicos.