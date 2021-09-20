Chester Weger taken to Peru hospital

La Salle paramedics and police responded Sunday to the home of Chester Weger and transported him to St. Margaret’s Health - Peru.

Emergency responders received the call there was an unresponsive man in the home, said La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski. Weger did become responsive, Smudzinski said. Weger lives with a caretaker.

As a convicted murderer, Weger, 82, is registered with authorities as a resident on the 200 block of Fourth Street in La Salle.

Weger was sentenced to life in prison for killing Lillian Oetting. He confessed to killing Oetting and two companions, Frances Murphy and Mildred Lindquist, in a botched robbery at Starved Rock State Park but later recanted. Weger still maintains his innocence and attorneys working on his behalf are trying to bring evidence from the 1960 case back to light for modern testing.