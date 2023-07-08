Baby Blooms opens in downtown La Salle

Baby Blooms is a 4D/HD elective ultrasound studio that opened June 10 in downtown La Salle.

It is owned by Kaitlyn Nelson. She is a NICU nurse and has a passion for babies. Nelson decided the ultrasound studio was a great way to use that passion to serve the area and add another small business to the downtown.

The studio offers 2D-4D ultrasound options. It is a way to include any family members or friends in viewing a baby at any gestational age.

Baby Blooms also offers DNA testing, through Sneak Peak, in which customers are able to find out the gender of their baby as early as six weeks.

Ultrasound sessions are by appointment only. They can be made through Baby Bloom’s website www.BabyBloomsHD.com. Those looking for alternative ultrasound session times are also able to contact Baby Blooms via phone or email as they are more than willing to try to accommodate.

In addition to ultrasound, Baby Blooms houses a baby boutique with baby clothes and accessories. Boutique hours began July 3 and will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Occasional weekend dates will be added and posted to the Baby Blooms HD Facebook page.

Lastly, Baby Blooms offers an event venue. The venue can accommodate a maximum of 75 people. Events can be booked via phone 217-737-0979 or email Info@BabyBloomsHD.com.