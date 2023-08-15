August 15, 2023
2023 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival food contest winners announced

Grand prize was awarded to Megan Kneebone for sweet corn pie

The winners were announced for the 17th annual Mendota Sweet Corn Festival food contest.

The grand prize was awarded to Megan Kneebone, of Mendota, for her sweet corn pie.

The queen’s choice award was given to Anjelica Rosewood, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, for her Boston corn chowder.

The most creative award was handed to Dan Fitzpatrick, of Paw Paw, for his sweet corn infused bourbon.

The grand marshal’s choice was Kristi Carroll, of Mendota, and Carroll’s elote corn pasta.

The best presentation went to Tracy Cooper, of LaMoille, for festival truffle.

The judges were Sweet Corn Festival Queen Naitzy Garcia, parade grand marshal Matt Friedlein, Bonnie Hall, Mitch Jarman and Tara Lewis.