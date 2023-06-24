Illinois Valley college students make spring 2023 dean’s lists

The following Illinois Valley students have made dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at their respective colleges.
University of Alabama
Jasmine Henry, of Lacon; William Goetz, of Ottawa; Elijah Hill, of Seneca; Alyssa Heitz, of Utica (president’s list).
Aurora University
Kylie Congdon, of Earlville; Madison Graham, of La Salle; Kaitlyn Siekierka, of La Salle; Madison Eads, of Leland; Drew Stralka, of Leland; Emily Schaibley, of Marseilles; Jonathan Alcantar, of Millington; Melinda Hansen, of Millington; Abby Sciarini, of Oglesby; Camryn Collins, of Ottawa; Andrew Higgins, of Ottawa; Preston McCulley, of Ottawa; Tyler Mooney, of Ottawa; Ethen Swords, of Ottawa; Brisa De La O, of Peru; Alexa Durham, of Peru; Madisen Chaplin, of Sheridan; Jenna Dervis, of Sheridan; Sierra Franklin, of Sheridan; Jenica Peura, of Sheridan.
Belmont University
Faith Anderson, of Mendota; Mayah Carlson, of Princeton; Karlee McBride, of Somonauk.
Bob Jones University
Marta Childers, of Oglesby.
Campbellsville University
Shea Griffin Reisel, of Sandwich.
John Carroll University
Drezdan Dale, of Peru, received the award for Academic Achievement in Data Science.
Cedarville University
Brynn Hieronymus, of Princeton; Emily Kennell, of Wenona; Alec Lockwood, of Peru.
Central College
Amber Vroman, of Seneca.
DePauw University
Rachel Schmitt, of Minonk.
University of Dubuque
Owen Feiner, of Marseilles; Paige Manning, of Mendota; Jaelyn Blakemore, of Streator; Anna McMullen, of Streator; Connor Brooker, of Granville; Dylan Croisant, of Hennepin.
Elmhurst University
Molly Roberts, of Sandwich
University of Evansville
Jenna Nink, of Ottawa.
Greenville University
Sydnee Plesko, of Streator.
Heidelberg University
Avery Shaw, of Amboy
University of Iowa
Avery Landers, of Ottawa; Brianna Blaine, of Ohio, Ill.; Christian Harms, of Streator; Courtney Ries, of La Salle; Curt Fitzgerald, of Mendota; Dominic Bianchi, of Ottawa; Dylan Gross, of Princeton; Erin Gray, of Streator (also made president’s list); Griffin Tondreau, of Streator (also made president’s list); Hannah Parente, of Ladd; Hannah Yerly, of Peru; Jack Theurer, of Sandwich; Madelyn Dzierzynski, of Hennepin (also made president’s list); Madison Mikolasek, of Mendota; Makenna Curtis, of Ottawa; Michaelene Testin, of Wenona; Sarah Camp, of Marseilles; Savanna Rietgraf, of Tonica; Sydnie Trager, of Seneca; Thomas Reinhardt, of Ottawa; Zoe Harris, of Ottawa.
Iowa State University
Matthew Zachary Haas, of La Salle; Ashley Rose Pacholski, of Marseilles; Emelia Grace Traina, of Marseilles; Sean Benjamin Dullard, of Mendota; Alexis Marie Clark, of Ottawa; Emma Louise Freebairn, of Ottawa; Jacob D. Schrik, of Ottawa; Aubrey N. Garretson, of Peru; Sterling C. Tunget, of Peru; Jenna Marie Goslin, of Seneca; Millie Jane Stewart, of Sheridan; Logan Michael Colter, of Streator; Luke Michael Mertes, of Utica; Eli Lucas Postula, of Mark; Nicole M. Carlone, of Princeton; Jillian Cihocki, of Princeton; Matthew Thomas Cihocki, of Princeton; Daniel William Dugosh, of Putnam.
Lewis University
Brady Neuhalfen, of Henry; Joshua Brown, of Serena; Luke Carlson, of Granville; Mandy Horn, of Ottawa; Aletheia Johnson, of Somonauk; Nicole Manke, of Sheridan; Anthony Pusateri, of Sheridan; Crocifisso Pusateri, of Sheridan; Joseph Quest, of LaMoille; Austin Schaibley, of Marseilles; Gracie Schultz, of Minonk; Duamira Zulbeari, of Granville.
Marquette University
Berklee Linnig, of La Salle; Isabelle Monroe, of La Salle; Ellyott Buettner, of Mendota; Brooke Carroll, of Mendota; Camille Carlson, of Tonica; Maddie Spayer; Ethan Borelli, of Ladd; Andi Cattani, of Ladd.
McKendree University
Joseph Ovanic, of Utica; Breanna Sampo, of Cedar Point.
Miami University (Ohio)
Peter Walsh, of Ottawa.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Abigail Draper, of Dalzell; Jenna O’Donnell, of Mendota (honors list); Samuel Currie, of Granville (honors list).
Mississippi State University
John Kruswicki, of Sandwich.
Northern Illinois University
Tyler Stewart, of Amboy; Jose Hurtado, of DePue; Nelson Greer, of Earlville; Harrison Vallaro, of Earlville; Mary Miller, of Grand Ridge; Dylan Zupec, of Granville; Alex Ellerbrock, of La Salle; Madeline Link, of La Salle; Cole Phillips, of La Salle; Courtney Cameron, of Leland; Kaz Lockwood, of Leland; Mason Baker, of Manlius; Cody Marko, of Marseilles; Noah Trolinger, of Marseilles; Hannah Ambler, of Mendota; Kevin Cuevas, of Mendota; Katee Johnson, of Mendota; Kevin Lewis, of Mendota; Emma Anderson, of Oglesby; Sophie Bergagna, of Oglesby; Carly Eustice, of Ottawa; Brae-lyn Lieske, of Ottawa; Ashly Mauk, of Ottawa; Brendan Newkirk, of Ottawa; Edith Ochola, of Ottawa; Krish Patel, of Ottawa; Matthew Peterson, of Ottawa; Jaelyn Tipple, of Ottawa; Anthony Castaldo, of Paw Paw; Paige Champlin, of Peru; Zane George, of Peru; Aubrie Roda, of Peru; Billy Samek, of Peru; Cooper Vaske, of Peru; Jake Zeman, of Peru; Trace Erickson, of Princeton; Charles Korey, of Princeton; Alan Ruiz, of Seatonville; Zoe Hougas, of Seneca; Alexandra Koubek, of Serena; Alexis Miller, of Sheridan; Brooklynn Staton, of Sheridan; Shannon Casey, of Spring Valley; Erik Enriquez, of Spring Valley; MJ Janney, of Streator; Ebony Pickens, of Streator; Ivory Wright, of Streator; Jessica Linley, of Walnut; Natalie Bodmer, of West Brooklyn.
Olivet Nazarene University
Brittany Alsvig of Seneca; Maria Cano-Guzman of Ladd; Jazzmyn Deford, of Marseilles; Noah Delong, of Mendota; Emma Edens, of McNabb; Beau Ewers, of Ottawa; Hannah Harris, of Marseilles; Mia Hayes, of Ottawa; Alessandra Hoekstra, of Streator; Lana Krohe, of Streator; Kyle Petersen, of Peru; Sydney Van Conant, of Sandwich.
Quincy University
Joseph Byers, of Ransom; Caleb Boucher, of Hollowayville.
St. Mary’s College
Kaitlyn Magoonaugh, of Ottawa.
St. Norbert College
Brandon Green, of La Salle.
Southeast Missouri State University
Chance Resetich, of Spring Valley.
Southern New Hampshire University
Brittany Peoples, of Spring Valley; Faith Bateman, of Somonauk; Samantha Tamblyn, of Ottawa.
Trine University
Juliana Kitzmann, of Marseilles (presidents list).
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Madison Lineback, of Marseilles.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Lia Bosnich, of La Salle; Amanda Barrett, of Mendota; Ella Massey, of Mendota; Miah Ferracuti, of Ottawa; Keeton Kowalski, of Peru; Duncan Lawler, of Ladd; Cole Adams, of Princeton; Caleb Alter, of Princeton.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Gracie Williams, of Cherry; Samantha Satterfield, of Marseilles; Aaron Brandner, of Mendota; Grace Brandner, of Mendota; Emma Guelde, of Mendota; Maren Wise, of Mendota; Bailey Considine, of Peru; Gabriella Berry, of Utica.
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Rebecca Schmidt, of Tonica.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Holly Hess, of Ottawa.
University of Wisconsin-Superior
Emma Pillion, of Ottawa.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Ashlyn Clancy, of Sandwich; Josh Heiman, of Sandwich; Faith Kemper, of Sandwich; Mason Lucas, of Oglesby.