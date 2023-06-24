Illinois Valley college students make spring 2023 dean’s lists

The following Illinois Valley students have made dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at their respective colleges.

University of Alabama

Jasmine Henry, of Lacon; William Goetz, of Ottawa; Elijah Hill, of Seneca; Alyssa Heitz, of Utica (president’s list).

Aurora University

Kylie Congdon, of Earlville; Madison Graham, of La Salle; Kaitlyn Siekierka, of La Salle; Madison Eads, of Leland; Drew Stralka, of Leland; Emily Schaibley, of Marseilles; Jonathan Alcantar, of Millington; Melinda Hansen, of Millington; Abby Sciarini, of Oglesby; Camryn Collins, of Ottawa; Andrew Higgins, of Ottawa; Preston McCulley, of Ottawa; Tyler Mooney, of Ottawa; Ethen Swords, of Ottawa; Brisa De La O, of Peru; Alexa Durham, of Peru; Madisen Chaplin, of Sheridan; Jenna Dervis, of Sheridan; Sierra Franklin, of Sheridan; Jenica Peura, of Sheridan.

Belmont University

Faith Anderson, of Mendota; Mayah Carlson, of Princeton; Karlee McBride, of Somonauk.

Bob Jones University

Marta Childers, of Oglesby.

Campbellsville University

Shea Griffin Reisel, of Sandwich.

John Carroll University

Drezdan Dale, of Peru, received the award for Academic Achievement in Data Science.

Cedarville University

Brynn Hieronymus, of Princeton; Emily Kennell, of Wenona; Alec Lockwood, of Peru.

Central College

Amber Vroman, of Seneca.

DePauw University

Rachel Schmitt, of Minonk.

University of Dubuque

Owen Feiner, of Marseilles; Paige Manning, of Mendota; Jaelyn Blakemore, of Streator; Anna McMullen, of Streator; Connor Brooker, of Granville; Dylan Croisant, of Hennepin.

Elmhurst University

Molly Roberts, of Sandwich

University of Evansville

Jenna Nink, of Ottawa.

Greenville University

Sydnee Plesko, of Streator.

Heidelberg University

Avery Shaw, of Amboy

University of Iowa

Avery Landers, of Ottawa; Brianna Blaine, of Ohio, Ill.; Christian Harms, of Streator; Courtney Ries, of La Salle; Curt Fitzgerald, of Mendota; Dominic Bianchi, of Ottawa; Dylan Gross, of Princeton; Erin Gray, of Streator (also made president’s list); Griffin Tondreau, of Streator (also made president’s list); Hannah Parente, of Ladd; Hannah Yerly, of Peru; Jack Theurer, of Sandwich; Madelyn Dzierzynski, of Hennepin (also made president’s list); Madison Mikolasek, of Mendota; Makenna Curtis, of Ottawa; Michaelene Testin, of Wenona; Sarah Camp, of Marseilles; Savanna Rietgraf, of Tonica; Sydnie Trager, of Seneca; Thomas Reinhardt, of Ottawa; Zoe Harris, of Ottawa.

Iowa State University

Matthew Zachary Haas, of La Salle; Ashley Rose Pacholski, of Marseilles; Emelia Grace Traina, of Marseilles; Sean Benjamin Dullard, of Mendota; Alexis Marie Clark, of Ottawa; Emma Louise Freebairn, of Ottawa; Jacob D. Schrik, of Ottawa; Aubrey N. Garretson, of Peru; Sterling C. Tunget, of Peru; Jenna Marie Goslin, of Seneca; Millie Jane Stewart, of Sheridan; Logan Michael Colter, of Streator; Luke Michael Mertes, of Utica; Eli Lucas Postula, of Mark; Nicole M. Carlone, of Princeton; Jillian Cihocki, of Princeton; Matthew Thomas Cihocki, of Princeton; Daniel William Dugosh, of Putnam.

Lewis University

Brady Neuhalfen, of Henry; Joshua Brown, of Serena; Luke Carlson, of Granville; Mandy Horn, of Ottawa; Aletheia Johnson, of Somonauk; Nicole Manke, of Sheridan; Anthony Pusateri, of Sheridan; Crocifisso Pusateri, of Sheridan; Joseph Quest, of LaMoille; Austin Schaibley, of Marseilles; Gracie Schultz, of Minonk; Duamira Zulbeari, of Granville.

Marquette University

Berklee Linnig, of La Salle; Isabelle Monroe, of La Salle; Ellyott Buettner, of Mendota; Brooke Carroll, of Mendota; Camille Carlson, of Tonica; Maddie Spayer; Ethan Borelli, of Ladd; Andi Cattani, of Ladd.

McKendree University

Joseph Ovanic, of Utica; Breanna Sampo, of Cedar Point.

Miami University (Ohio)

Peter Walsh, of Ottawa.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Abigail Draper, of Dalzell; Jenna O’Donnell, of Mendota (honors list); Samuel Currie, of Granville (honors list).

Mississippi State University

John Kruswicki, of Sandwich.

Northern Illinois University

Tyler Stewart, of Amboy; Jose Hurtado, of DePue; Nelson Greer, of Earlville; Harrison Vallaro, of Earlville; Mary Miller, of Grand Ridge; Dylan Zupec, of Granville; Alex Ellerbrock, of La Salle; Madeline Link, of La Salle; Cole Phillips, of La Salle; Courtney Cameron, of Leland; Kaz Lockwood, of Leland; Mason Baker, of Manlius; Cody Marko, of Marseilles; Noah Trolinger, of Marseilles; Hannah Ambler, of Mendota; Kevin Cuevas, of Mendota; Katee Johnson, of Mendota; Kevin Lewis, of Mendota; Emma Anderson, of Oglesby; Sophie Bergagna, of Oglesby; Carly Eustice, of Ottawa; Brae-lyn Lieske, of Ottawa; Ashly Mauk, of Ottawa; Brendan Newkirk, of Ottawa; Edith Ochola, of Ottawa; Krish Patel, of Ottawa; Matthew Peterson, of Ottawa; Jaelyn Tipple, of Ottawa; Anthony Castaldo, of Paw Paw; Paige Champlin, of Peru; Zane George, of Peru; Aubrie Roda, of Peru; Billy Samek, of Peru; Cooper Vaske, of Peru; Jake Zeman, of Peru; Trace Erickson, of Princeton; Charles Korey, of Princeton; Alan Ruiz, of Seatonville; Zoe Hougas, of Seneca; Alexandra Koubek, of Serena; Alexis Miller, of Sheridan; Brooklynn Staton, of Sheridan; Shannon Casey, of Spring Valley; Erik Enriquez, of Spring Valley; MJ Janney, of Streator; Ebony Pickens, of Streator; Ivory Wright, of Streator; Jessica Linley, of Walnut; Natalie Bodmer, of West Brooklyn.

Olivet Nazarene University

Brittany Alsvig of Seneca; Maria Cano-Guzman of Ladd; Jazzmyn Deford, of Marseilles; Noah Delong, of Mendota; Emma Edens, of McNabb; Beau Ewers, of Ottawa; Hannah Harris, of Marseilles; Mia Hayes, of Ottawa; Alessandra Hoekstra, of Streator; Lana Krohe, of Streator; Kyle Petersen, of Peru; Sydney Van Conant, of Sandwich.

Quincy University

Joseph Byers, of Ransom; Caleb Boucher, of Hollowayville.

St. Mary’s College

Kaitlyn Magoonaugh, of Ottawa.

St. Norbert College

Brandon Green, of La Salle.

Southeast Missouri State University

Chance Resetich, of Spring Valley.

Southern New Hampshire University

Brittany Peoples, of Spring Valley; Faith Bateman, of Somonauk; Samantha Tamblyn, of Ottawa.

Trine University

Juliana Kitzmann, of Marseilles (presidents list).

Wisconsin Lutheran College

Madison Lineback, of Marseilles.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Lia Bosnich, of La Salle; Amanda Barrett, of Mendota; Ella Massey, of Mendota; Miah Ferracuti, of Ottawa; Keeton Kowalski, of Peru; Duncan Lawler, of Ladd; Cole Adams, of Princeton; Caleb Alter, of Princeton.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Gracie Williams, of Cherry; Samantha Satterfield, of Marseilles; Aaron Brandner, of Mendota; Grace Brandner, of Mendota; Emma Guelde, of Mendota; Maren Wise, of Mendota; Bailey Considine, of Peru; Gabriella Berry, of Utica.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Rebecca Schmidt, of Tonica.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Holly Hess, of Ottawa.

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Emma Pillion, of Ottawa.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Ashlyn Clancy, of Sandwich; Josh Heiman, of Sandwich; Faith Kemper, of Sandwich; Mason Lucas, of Oglesby.