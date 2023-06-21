Peru Mall retailer moves near Kohl’s

After many years in the Peru Mall, Spencer Gifts is moving to a new location.
Spencer’s is relocating to an almost 2,100-square-foot space at Peru Marketplace, 5259 Illinois 251, between Game Stop and Lee Nails.
Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski posted the update on his Facebook page and said the retailer hoped to reopen within the week.
Over the years, many other former mall retailers have moved to this center anchored by Walmart and Kohl’s, including Game Stop, Kay Jewelers and Famous Footwear.
Spencer’s, which has more than 670 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, sells tees, body jewelry, décor and more.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.