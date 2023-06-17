Illinois Valley Building Trades donates $29,000 to Lighted Way

Lighted Way in La Salle was chosen as the recipient of the majority of proceeds from the Illinois Valley Building and Construction Trades Council’s annual charitable golf outing.

A ceremonial check for $29,000 was passed to Lighted Way on Friday. Money raised during the golf outing also will be used to support other charities.

Jim and Amy Bolelli, parents of a Lighted Way student, were instrumental in connecting the IV Building Trades and Lighted Way, said Lighted Way Executive Director Jessica Kreiser. The Bolellis daughter, Gabby, graduated from Lighted Way in May and died at age 22 in October.

“The support from the Bolelli family and friends has been incredible,” Kreiser said.

IV Building Trades President Floyd Jones and Vice President Dave Headley were among many from the organization on-hand for the check presentation.

“Lighted Way helps so many people,” Jones said. “We grew up in the community and our golf outing is always an opportunity to give back to the community. Through our golf outing, we’ve been able to give to several organizations that make a difference.”

Lighted Way, which helps children with development disabilities, is moving this summer to its new location at 1445 Chartres St. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Lighted Way school is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.