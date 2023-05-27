Starved Rock, Matthiessen main parking lots reach capacity

Memorial Day weekend has brought its wave of visitors to La Salle County’s state parks.

The main parking lot at Starved Rock Visitor Center is filled to capacity and closed, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

All visitors heading to the park are asked to use the south entrance off Route 71 and the gravel overflow parking lot.

Additionally, Matthiessen Dells Area parking lots are full and closed to the further traffic. Visitors are asked to park at the Matthiessen Vermilion River Area, just south of the Dell from Route 178.

The crowd generally begins to thin out at about 4 p.m.

Visitors also can try alternatives for hiking Saturday, such as Buffalo Rock State Park in Ottawa, Illini State Park in Marseilles, Illinois and Michigan State Recreational Trail, Dixon Waterfowl Refuge in Hennepin or Dayton Bluffs in Ottawa.