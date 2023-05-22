U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood to host town hall on veterans in La Salle

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) will host a town hall on veterans issues at noon Saturday, May 27, at the La Salle VFW Post 4668, 2325 Donahue St.

She will be joined by U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-California), ranking member of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. Underwood and Takano will share updates on their work serving veterans and legislation they’ve passed that help veterans access health care and benefits.

“I invite my community to attend our Veterans Town Hall, where we’ll discuss our work to support veterans and how my office can help them,” Underwood said in a news release. “I’m delighted to welcome Ranking Member Takano, who led the passage of the Honoring our PACT Act, historic legislation for veterans exposed to toxic substances. We’re focused on making sure that our veterans can receive the health care and benefits they deserve.”

Takano became cchair of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs in 2019. He is the lead sponsor and author of the Honoring our PACT Act, legislation Underwood helped pass that extends health care and benefits to millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic substances while serving the U.S.

La Salle is home to an Illinois Veterans Home and Peru serves as the headquarters for the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Doors open for the town hall at 11:30 a.m. RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/il14veteranstownhall.