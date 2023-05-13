May 13, 2023
La Salle County YANA! to host Jeanne Ives as guest speaker

Group will meet at Jamie’s Outpost in Utica

The next La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica, with Jeanne Ives as keynote speaker.

Ives is the founder of Breakthrough Ideas, a member of the Illinois Republican State Central Committee, a former state representative, a graduate of West Point and a former gubernatorial candidate. YANA! will have a 50/50 raffle; talk about current events; and provide drinks, food and friendship.

The public is welcome to the meeting regardless of political party, and the event is free. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.