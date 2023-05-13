La Salle County YANA! to host Jeanne Ives as guest speaker

The next La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica, with Jeanne Ives as keynote speaker.

Ives is the founder of Breakthrough Ideas, a member of the Illinois Republican State Central Committee, a former state representative, a graduate of West Point and a former gubernatorial candidate. YANA! will have a 50/50 raffle; talk about current events; and provide drinks, food and friendship.

The public is welcome to the meeting regardless of political party, and the event is free. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.