April 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Peru Library to host manager from River Bend Food Bank

Katie Greer to discuss application, eligibility for SNAP

By Shaw Local News Network
Join the Peru Library and Katie Greer, a client empowerment manager with the River Bend Food Bank, for a discussion on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.

Greer will share the process of navigating the application process and eligibility requirements. She will also dispel any myths attached to the program. She will also be available to help you apply and answer any questions you may have.

Registration is not required for this in-person program. For questions, call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.