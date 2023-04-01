La Salle to host ‘Power of Popup Shops’ program

The City of La Salle Economic Development office is hosting a special presentation, The Power of Popup Shops: Building Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystems through the University of Illinois Extension office.

The program is scheduled 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Eureka Savings Bank basement, 250 Marquette St., La Salle.

The pop-up shop concept should be an integral part of any community’s downtown development plan, the city said in a news release. A pop-up shop is typically a smaller, physical storefront that pops up for a limited time in the area.

Pop-up shops can be used to create vibrant downtowns while giving start-ups, artists and existing businesses a place to test markets, build a customer-base and increase revenue. Because pop-ups cost significantly less to start-up then a storefront, they can assist communities in building equity in their existing entrepreneurial eco-systems by providing lower cost options to startup businesses.

“Fundamentally it makes sense before investing costs into brick and mortar and overhead,” said Curt Bedei economic director for La Salle in a news release. “It’s also a great opportunity to showcase available property or to collaborate with established businesses to provide a needed boost and increase foot traffic, all while getting your name and product out to the public.”

Pop-ups are not just for start-ups. They can also be a great way for online merchants to take their products offline in order to grow revenues and lead customers to their online shops. Even existing brick and mortar stores have used pop-ups to expand their brand awareness. Pop-up events can also assist in re-establishing or expanding retail options in struggling downtowns. The presenter will provide ways communities can utilize the pop-up concept to its full potential. Examples will be provided of communities in Illinois, both urban and rural that have adopted policies

Register at https://registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/the-power-of-pop-ups